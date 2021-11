AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies were dispatched to Primetime Bar and Grill on Gordon Highway Wednesday night where someone opened fire on the business.

Deputies say an unknown person fired several shots at the business, hitting the front door before leaving in a black vehicle.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The incident is under investigation.

No further details are available.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.