Shooting under investigation on Higdon Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in South Augusta.

It happened on the 1900 block of Higdon Street.

Authorities say 15 shots were fired. One person was injured.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to neighbors on scene who say it used to be a quiet neighborhood, but now they don’t feel safe.

“We used to be able to sit with our doors open and have fun with each other and have nice things and since they moved in we can’t do that. We can’t walk down the street without fear that we’ll be attacked by them,” says Julia Bikerstaff

Neighbors say there’s been more than one incident at the home since the family moved in.

Authorities say no one was arrested.

