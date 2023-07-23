ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Allendale, South Carolina.

The incident happened at the Tiger Express Saturday night.

The Fairfax Police Department, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are investigating.

“At the moment there is no evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to the community,” according to a social media post.

An update on the Allendale Police Apartment Facebook says that both shooting victims died due to their injuries.

A suspect is in custody.

Victim identities will not be released by APD at this time.

This is a developing story.