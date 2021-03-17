Shooting under investigation at Fox Den Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are looking into a shooting at a local apartment complex.
On Wednesday just after Noon, deputies responded to the 200 block of Fox Trace in the Fox Den Apartments area in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, a Hispanic man in his 40’s who was shot at least once.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No word on a suspect, at this time.
