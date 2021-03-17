Shooting under investigation at Fox Den Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are looking into a shooting at a local apartment complex.

On Wednesday just after Noon, deputies responded to the 200 block of Fox Trace in the Fox Den Apartments area in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, a Hispanic man in his 40’s who was shot at least once.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No word on a suspect, at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.