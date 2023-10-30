RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Daniel Ortalaza is wanted in reference to a shooting that occurred on the 2100 block of Stevens Road on October 29th, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

There are active warrants on file for the incident.

Ortalaza is homeless, but is known to frequent the area near Stevens Road.

He should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

Anyone who may know anything about the incident in question or of his whereabouts, contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.