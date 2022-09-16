AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — 34-year-old Quentin Lister committed armed robbery and shot his victim on King Street – just off Edgefield Highway in Aiken, then fled to Richmond County, investigators said.

He crashed his car into a resident’s fence on Sea Isle Drive, near the intersection of Colorado Street and Cherry Avenue.

“I came up here to see what was going on because we kind of stick together and help each other,” said Charles Johnson, a resident of Sea Isle Drive who saw the aftermath of the crash.

Quentin Lister (Source: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Lister then tried to run away on foot but was caught and arrested, law enforcement said.

According to Aiken County officials, he is being held at Richmond County Detention Center until his extradition and is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted murder.

“We were able to apprehend the suspect so quickly,” said Aiken County Public Information Officer Captain Eric Abdullah. “We appreciate anybody that has shared any information with us because community assistance is very vital to any investigation.”

There were K9 units searching the scene for what law enforcement officers said were the suspect’s keys. The crashed car was towed to Aiken County and will be searched there.

Both the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and North Augusta Public Safety helped in the chase.

“Both agencies did a tremendous job with their support and helping us get this situation concluded,” Abdullah said.