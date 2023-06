Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a “Road Rage” incident on Wrightsboro Rd. near the intersection with Harlem-Grovetown Rd.

Authorities say all parties have been identified and detained.

No one was shot, however one person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained by flying glass.

This is an ongoing investigation.