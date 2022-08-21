Hephzibah, Ga (WJBF)- UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting at the Circle K on Tobacco Road.

The call came in just after noon in reference to shots fired.

When Deputies arrived they found the victim who was shot at least once and succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are on scene and no further information will be released at this time due to the active investigation.

There is no word on arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated with information as we get it.