AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A shooting at a local Dollar General is under investigation.
On Wednesday at 8:16 p.m., Richmond County Deputies were called to the Dollar General on the 800 block of Stevens Creek Road in reference to a shooting.
Once there, Deputies located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was reportedly transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators say a person has been detained in reference to the incident.
No further details have been made available.
