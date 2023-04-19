AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A shooting at a local Dollar General is under investigation.

On Wednesday at 8:16 p.m., Richmond County Deputies were called to the Dollar General on the 800 block of Stevens Creek Road in reference to a shooting.

Once there, Deputies located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was reportedly transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say a person has been detained in reference to the incident.

No further details have been made available.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details once we have them.