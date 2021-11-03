Shooting on Tuttle Street in Augusta leaves one man dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting on Tuttle Street in Augusta.

Deputies responded to a call around 8:12 pm on the 700 block of Tuttle Street. Once they arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot at least once.

The victim was deceased on the scene.

Investigators are in the early stages of their investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information as it comes available.