Arrest made in deadly Meadowbrook Drive shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Meadowbrook Dr.

Kwadere Barno has been charged in the shooting death of Tony Sanford.

56-year-old Sanford was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Sanford will have an autopsy done at the GBI lab.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.