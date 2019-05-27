Crime News

Arrest made in deadly Meadowbrook Drive shooting

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:50 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Meadowbrook Dr. 

Kwadere Barno has been charged in the shooting death of Tony Sanford.

56-year-old Sanford was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Sanford will have an autopsy done at the GBI lab. 

