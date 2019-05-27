Arrest made in deadly Meadowbrook Drive shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Meadowbrook Dr.
Kwadere Barno has been charged in the shooting death of Tony Sanford.
56-year-old Sanford was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Sanford will have an autopsy done at the GBI lab.
