Shooting on Horseshoe Circle in Burke County under investigation

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County law enforcement officials are investigating a late night shooting.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found a white Toyota Corolla, abandoned on an embankment, with no one present. The car had sustained multiple gunshots and had what appeared to be blood on the outside.

Investigators also found several cartridge casings nearby.

Officers were later told that two gunshot victims were taken to Burke County Medical Center with non-life threatening injures. Both were treated and taken to AU Medical Center for further treatment.

No further details have been released as officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

