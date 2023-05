AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On May 12TH, at 4:35am the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road in reference to an assault.

According to Google, that’s the address of Villa Marie Apartments.

Upon arrival Deputies located an adult female who had been shot at least one time.

The female was transported to the hospital where she died.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.