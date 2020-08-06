Shooting outside Prime Time Grill on Gordon Highway under investigation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night on Gordon Highway.

The incident happened just before midnight at the Prime Time Grill on Gordon Highway.

The woman pictured is wanted in connection with this shooting.

Investigators tell us that a man and woman got into an argument outside the venue when she then fired multiple shots, striking him 3 times as he was running away down Haynie Drive.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The female suspect fled the scene.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080

Latest Headlines: