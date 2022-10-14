THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are responding to the scene of a shooting that occurred Friday night on West Street in Thomson.

Details regarding the shooting are extremely limited at this time, including any information about victims or suspects and what led up to the shooting.

Investigators do say, however, that the incident was intricate enough that Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to lead the investigation. McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

