Johnathan Johnson

#UPDATE | November 20, 2023 – The McDuffie County Coroner has released the name of teenager shot last Tuesday night in Thomson as Johnathan Johnson of Thomson.

He succumbed to his injuries 1131 am Sat. at AUMC.

#UPDATE | November 19, 2023 (WJBF) – According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 14-year-old victim in this case died Saturday morning. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened in Thomson Tuesday night, leaving a 14-year-old injured.

According to the GBI, Thomson Police responded for a call for gunfire on the 500 block on Anderson Ave. at around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an Augusta hospital for surgery. As of the time of this article’s publication, he is listed in critical condition.

The GBI says their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and other minors were on Anderson Ave. when several unidentified men approached the home and fired multiple shots.

The investigation is still ongoing. The GBI is asking anyone with any information to contact Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166.