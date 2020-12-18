Shooting investigation underway on 1st Avenue in Richmond County

Crime News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are investigation a shooting.

It happened shortly before 7:30pm Thursday, December 17 on 1st Avenue in Augusta.

A female victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say she was shot at least once. Her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story as information becomes available.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories