Two injured after shooting on Carp Drive in Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured after a shooting on Carp Drive at Bream Avenue.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene just after 10:30 pm, they learned an unknown number of subjects in a silver car fired shots at four victims standing on the corner of the street.

Two of the victims were shot, one in the back of the leg and the other to his forearm. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening at this time.

No information on the suspects has been released. Stay tuned to NewsChannel6 for more on this developing story.