RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, March 5th at 11:00 am, deputies responded to the Chevron Gas Station at 502 Highland Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies located a victim in the parking lot with at least two gunshot wounds to the elbow and leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.