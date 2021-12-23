Shooting Incident Under Investigation in Rural Grovetown

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office respond to a residence off Langston Drive after 5 p.m., Thursday, December 23rd, in response to a shooting incident.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Emergency Dispatch was called today, Thursday, 12-23-2021, at 5:11 p.m. for a shooting with a single victim at a residence along the 200 block of Langston Drive in rural Grovetown.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary findings point to a domestic situation that escalated into gunfire.

The injuries in the shooting are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

There is no word on charges, as the Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation is ongoing.

