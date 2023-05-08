LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a recent shooting that left one person injured.

On Saturday, May 6, officers from the Louisville Police Department and Jefferson County Sherriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Old US 1 in Louisville, Georgia, in reference to a shooting called in to 911.

Once there, they found a 23-year-old male victim suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported him to Jefferson Hospital where he was treated before being airlifted to Augusta University’s Trauma Center.

The incident is now being investigated by the Louisville Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI.

If you have any information concerning this shooting, please contact investigators at 478-625-4014 or the GBI at 706-595-2575

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.