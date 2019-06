BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in Burke County.

17-year-old TyBrelyn Kelly was shot and killed at a home on North Hill Street in Sardis.

He was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.

17-year-old Malik Harris is in police custody and charged with possession of a gun during a crime

