RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

They responded to the 2800 block of Lumpkin Road in reference to a shooting at 8:06am Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James Brinson, 42, of Augusta. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.