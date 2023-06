AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta.

Authorities say on Saturday, June 3 at 2:05 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a male shot in the leg.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no further information available at this time.