Suspect identified in Laurens Street shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect has been identified in a shooting in Aiken.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a shots fired call around 5:33 P.M. Tuesday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound laying on the side of the road of Laurens Street at Columbia Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have identified 17-year-old Dae’Kwon Simmons as the suspect in this incident.

He faces charges of Attempted Murder. He is not yet in custody.

Officers have already arrested and charged a 14-year-old with Accessory After the Fact of a Felony in connection with the shooting. He’s currently being held at the DJJ in Columbia.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620. Callers may remain anonymous.

