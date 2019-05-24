UPDATED: Shooting at Magnolia Park Apartments

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - The Coroner's office tells us 24-year-old Sanquan Sims was shot at least one time today on the 2100 block of Vandivere Rd.

Sims was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 8:11 PM.

Sims will be taken to the GBI lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

Richmond County deputies are on their way to a shooting at Magnolia Park Apartments on Vandivere Road in Augusta.

Investigators say the victim, Sanquan Sims, had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to AU Medical Center and is in critical condition.

No word yet on any suspects.

