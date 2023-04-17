KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Tyrone Brooks Drive in Keysville in reference to shots being fired.

Once on scene, deputies located a large block party that was breaking up at the time.

While on scene attempting to locate witnesses to a shooting, deputies learned that three individuals had arrived at Augusta University Medical Center with apparent gunshot wounds.

A fourth victim was taken to Burke Medical Center also with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say this investigation is still on going and more information will be released when it becomes available.

None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening and all victims were treated and released.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633.

Callers can remain anonymous.