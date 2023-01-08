AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a deadly shooting happened at an Augusta hotel on Sunday afternoon.

The crime happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off Claussen Road around 2 p.m. Deputies found a man, later identified as 62-year-old Barry Monoochee Lew, shot when they arrived.

The Coroner’s Office reports Lew was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later died. An autopsy has been scheduled.

There is no suspect as of right now, and the investigation is still going.