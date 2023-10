AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package found on Perimeter Pkwy. Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called out the 2700 block of Perimeter Pkwy. at around 2:30 p.m.

The Richmond County Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still in its early stages.