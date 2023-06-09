AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding those responsible for the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Zaire Person was shot and killed April 6th at the McDuffie Woods Community Center on Old McDuffie Road.

Authorities say Zaire was attending a Splat party when violence erupted.

Please keep in mind, this was a senseless crime committed on a juvenile and the suspect(s) need to be held accountable. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow, or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Anyone calling with information regarding this case can remain anonymous if needed.