AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Abused and assaulted, that’s what Markesha Miller said happened to her father at the Aiken Memory Care Center.

“He was slapped across his face multiple times. He was pushed against the shower.”

An incident report states Virginia C. Bell abused two victims at the memory care center in 2019.

“I was sad. I was hurt. I was disappointed. I had such an array of emotions,” Miller said.

Bell was charged with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult and abuse/exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

“The only thing that honestly helped me in a very focused position was really counting on the justice. The justice that I was adamant or at least I felt that Aiken County would give my father,” Miller said.

Two years later Miller said she still has not seen justice in her father’s case.

We found that one of the cases was dismissed by the Aiken County Solicitor’s Office.

Miller said the only action taken in her father’s case so far is offering Bell an intervention program that would allow her to avoid jail time.

“She did this. There has been no accountability for her,” Miller said.

Austin Jackson, a local attorney said these elder abuse cases should be taken seriously.

“I think we all want to be treated with the same level of dignity. I think we treat them with just as much if not more respect because of their age and the situation they’re in,” Jackson said.

Though Miller’s father has passed away she still seeking justice in his case and for others dealing with elder abuse.

“I think that we have to demand that accountability be put in place. If that means dealing with officials such as the solicitors office or even in legislation, we have to do that because if not it’s going to give the message that it’s okay and it’s not,” Miller said.