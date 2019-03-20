Several people involved in shooting on Second Avenue

Crime News

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a shooting on Second Avenue near Bolt Drive in the Dogwood Terrace Community.

The call came in at 2:49pm. Authorities say there were two victims. One person was shot in the leg while another person sustained injuries to the head. The head injury is suspected to be from shattered glass from a projectile. 

The victims were transported to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. 

There are no suspects in currently in custody. Stay tuned in to News Channel 6 for more as this story develops. 

