GEORGIA (WJBF) – Several people have been indicted in the Southern District of Georgia on felony charges including illegal firearms possession, while additional defendants have been sentenced to federal prison.

Those indicted during the June term of the U.S. District Court Grand Jury include:

Ashley Chase Lee, 40, of Alma, Ga., charged in a superseding indictment with Escape from Custody; Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Thomas Antonio Heard, 36, of Washington, Ga. , charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

Isaac Wilford Stewart, 23, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Defendants recently adjudicated on federal firearms charges include:

Ricky Maurice Johnson, 35, of Swainsboro, Ga. , sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. In June 2022, Johnson sped away from a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempting a traffic stop and was arrested after a brief foot chase. Savannah Police officers found a pistol Johnson dropped during the chase. Johnson has a prior felony conviction for illegal firearms possession.

Kevon Quantae Davis, 23, of Augusta , sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Richmond County Sheriff's deputies arrested Davis in January 2022 as part of Operation Grace, a gang-focused investigation in coordination with the FBI. A member of the Bolt Alley Drive Boyz street gang, Davis dropped a pistol while running on foot from deputies.

Kenneth Sallen, 43, of Savannah, sentenced to 56 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sallen was arrested in July 2022 when Pooler police officers found a pistol in his waistband during a traffic stop. Sallen previously was convicted of armed robbery and was on probation for a firearms charge at the time of his arrest.

Nicholas Robinson, 22, of Savannah, sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah Police officers arrested Robinson in March 2022 after finding two pistols in Robinson’s pockets while investigating a domestic disturbance at a motel.

Calvin Lomont Powell Jr., 22, of Waynesboro, Ga. , awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Georgia State Patrol troopers found a pistol, drugs, and cash in Powell's car during a June 2022 traffic stop.

Tekayo Spencer, 39, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Savannah police officers arrested Spencer in June 2022 during an investigation into a man brandishing a firearm during a domestic dispute. Spencer has convictions for assault and gun possession.

Melvin Jamarcus Lanier, 42, of Statesboro, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Statesboro police officers arrested Lanier in January 2021 during a traffic stop after finding a pistol in his vehicle.

Agencies investigating these cases include the ATF, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Savannah Police Department, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol.