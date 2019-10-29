Several arrested in Burke County on drug, gun, parole violations

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three people are behind bars in Burke County in relation to a number drug and gun charges as well as parole violations.

33-year-old Gregore Gordon of Waynesboro is charged with Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Schedule II Narcotic with Intent to Distribute within 1000 Feet of a School. He was found to be in possession of approximately 30 oxycodone pills, packaged in a way that indicated they were for sale. Investigators also found vacuum sealed bags and mason jars that smelled like green marijuana. Gordon was also found to be in possession of a box of 9mm ammunition, and digital scales.

43-year-old Lacristifia Smith of Keysville was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant. She is charged with possession of a firearm by a first offender, and possession of a schedule III narcotic with Intent to distribute. Inside her home, investigators found 3 firearms. A rossi .357 pistol/. A .22 caliber rifle, and a .22 caliber pistol and several rounds of ammunition for each gun Several bags of Suboxone pills. The ATF will be taking her case for possible Federal Prosecution.

61-year-old Dale Roberson of Waynesboro is charged with Possession of cocaine with Intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute. Roberson was found to be in possession of several individual baggies of crack cocaine packaged for resale and several baggies of marijuana packaged for resale. Because of his criminal history, his case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s office for possible Federal prosecution.

“The FBI is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in any operation that protects our citizens,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker. “Making sure offenders follow the terms of their supervision, and don’t continue to further plague our communities, is a top priority.”

“The safety of our community and well-being of our citizens is my main priority as Sheriff of Burke County. We greatly appreciate our partners at the federal, state and local levels. Drugs, gangs, and guns in the hands of criminals do nothing positive for our community and therefore the Burke County Sheriff’s Office will use all available resources and partners in an effort to ensure the safety of our citizens and visitors.” stated Sheriff Alfonzo Williams