(WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.

According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

Defendants named in federal indictments from the December 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:

Olajuwon Raheem Williams , 25, of Augusta, charged with Kidnapping; Use of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 25, of Augusta, charged with Kidnapping; Use of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Zion Howard , 22, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and an amount of Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 22, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and an amount of Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Dequan Dante Payne , 31, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 31, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Demmerio Swint , 28, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 28, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Darvin Preston Morris , 38, of Townsend, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 38, of Townsend, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Antonio D’Avaris Bowens , 34, of Gray, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, a charge related to a prior conviction for domestic violence; and,

, 34, of Gray, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, a charge related to a prior conviction for domestic violence; and, Brandon McCall Williams, 31, of Savannah, charged with Receipt of a Firearm by a Person Under Indictment.

Indictments naming additional defendants recently were unsealed following initial court appearances:

Derrick Drurell Long , 32, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 32, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Horatio Trimane Bynes , 65, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 65, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Kevon Quantae Davis , 23, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 23, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Reco Casey , a/k/a “Rico,” 33, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, a/k/a “Rico,” 33, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Daquan Marquise Rolack , 25, of Grovetown, Ga., charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

, 25, of Grovetown, Ga., charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Jared Tyrese Adger , 23, of Augusta, charged with Receipt of a Firearm by a Person Under Indictment;

, 23, of Augusta, charged with Receipt of a Firearm by a Person Under Indictment; Dontrell Kydreek Mathis, 30, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Cocaine.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Additional defendants recently have been adjudicated on federal charges that include illegal firearms possession: