Seven indicted for trafficking heroin, fentanyl in south Georgia

A close-up photo of police lights by night

(WJBF) – Seven people are facing charges in relation to a drug trafficking conspiracy in south Georgia.

Two of the people charged are listed as being from the CSRA.

Investigators taking part in Operation Jump Start took aim at distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs in south Georgia.

Each person listed is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl and Cocaine.

The defendants, and any additional charges, include: