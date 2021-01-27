Seven indicted for trafficking heroin, fentanyl in south Georgia

(WJBF) – Seven people are facing charges in relation to a drug trafficking conspiracy in south Georgia.
Two of the people charged are listed as being from the CSRA.
Investigators taking part in Operation Jump Start took aim at distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs in south Georgia.
Each person listed is charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl and Cocaine.
The defendants, and any additional charges, include:
- Nickson Joseph, a/k/a “Cujo,” 55, of Brunswick, also charged with three counts of Distribution of Heroin; Distribution of Fentanyl; Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam (Xanax); Possession with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Fentanyl; Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Crack Cocaine; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Edwuardo Moran, 56, of Townsend, Ga., also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Crack Cocaine; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Danielle Moran, 43, of Brunswick, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam;
- Yasmine Joseph, a/k/a “Midget,” 30, of Hephzibah, Ga, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam;
- Kirk Westberry, 28, of Brunswick, Possession with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Fentanyl;
- Kelsey Little, 26, of Evans, Ga., Possession with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Fentanyl; and,
- Tina Kalter, 42, of St. Simons Island, Ga.