COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A county spokesperson tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that seven dogs in the case involving an attack on 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap have been euthanized.

According to county records, three prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked Justin Gilstrap were reported to Columbia County in 2022. Records show two other complaints from neighbors about the dogs in July 2022.

On the evening of Friday, January 6, Justin was attacked by three of the same owner’s dogs while riding his bike home. The dogs had been deemed “vicious”- as per state law- and were compounded.