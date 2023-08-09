AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man convicted in a child molestation case has been sentenced to multiple life sentences after a three day trail.

57-year-old Roberto Ayala Figueroa has been sentenced to 3 Life Sentences and 39 years of consecutive prison time.

Figueroa was found Guilty of 2 counts of Rape, Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Molestation.

Court documents state that one victim was 13-years-old when the molestation began, escalating to rape. A child was reportedly born as a result.

Figueroa reportedly molested multiple children during this timeframe.