AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A second individual has been arrested in connection with a 2021 murder in Aiken County.

19-year-old Antonio Jerome Wise was arrested on Sunday, May 15, by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Wise was wanted in the shooting death of Earnest Croft on August 18 of last year.

He’s charged with Murder, Discharging a Firearm in a Dwelling and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On August 18, 2021, at 10:45 pm, Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of Aldrich Street and Schroder Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Croft with a gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene by public safety officers and was later pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

20-year-old Dontell Daniel Harling was arrested on August 31 in Edgefield County. He is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.





A third suspect is still wanted in connection with the murder. Investigators have yet to identify the individual.

If you have any information, please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.