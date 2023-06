AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A second murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this month.

41-year-old Dexter White is charged with the Murder of Jordon Gaynor.

Derrick Lyons, Jr.

The teen was shot at the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Road June 1st. He died a short time later.

Derrick Lyons, Jr. was arrested for Gaynor’s murder June 2nd.

Both men remain in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.