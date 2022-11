AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On November 29, 2022 at 9:15 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force, located and arrested Chauncey Thompson IV for the murder of Tymarkus Starks.

That incident occurred October 15, 2022 on the 1900 Block of Old Savannah Rd. T

Thompson was located inside a residence on Brandywine Dr.

Investigators arrested and charged 22-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones with Starks’ murder earlier this month.