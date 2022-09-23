WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in regard to the shooting incident that happened in Washington, Georgia leaving a 17-year-old alone in the back seat of the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to authorities, Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested by the GBI and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, September 22nd, and he has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

According to investigators, the first suspect arrested, Cornelious Burley, 17, of Washington, was sent to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office after being treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital, and he was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities say Tre’Vontae Gray, the 17-year-old who was found in the back seat of the car, died at an Augusta area hospital on September 21st at 6:22 P.M.

According to the GBI, Gray’s body will be transported to the crime lab where a medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.