AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide that happened on Maxwell St. earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 52-year-old Trinaca Aday Moore of Abelia Dr.

Another suspect, Mary Moore was arrested back on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 3, Richmond County deputies responded to the 1100 block of Maxwell St. where they found 33-year-old Precious D’Antignac dead from a gunshot wound.