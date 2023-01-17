AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for a man wanted in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is described as a Black male around 40 years old, approximately six feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

A victim was located at the motel and treated on scene for a laceration to his face.

This is an active investigation. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.