COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A search has begun for a suspect in Columbia County, following a high speed chase.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way attempting to locate Andrew Michael Sorley.

Columba County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 that Sorley is wanted on outstanding drug charges. He reportedly led deputies on a high speed pursuit after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Witnesses say that Sorley crashed his vehicle into several fences in the Kensington subdivision in Martinez and was last seen running on foot near Crawford Court.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue Jeans. If you see this subject please call 911.

