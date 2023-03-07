WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other agencies continue to search for the escaped inmate, William Knight.

He was last known to be in the area of Indian Trail Road and Highway 272 after escaping from Baldwin County.

He’s described as a white male, six feet three inches tall weighing a approximately 156 pounds.

He is considered dangerous but is not known to be armed.

The Washington County Sheriff”s Office put this information out on their Facebook page around 5:30 Monday evening. They worked through the night looking for the escaped man.

Anyone with information or think you have seen him call 911 immediately.