FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is searching for information after a bicyclist was struck Saturday morning.

The hit-and-run collision occurred around 12:04 am on US-76 (East Palmetto Street) near Secondary 925 (South McCurdy Road) in the Florence area of Florence County.

Vehicle information has been provided. The vehicle is a 2004 – 2007 Buick Rendezvous, light colored. It should have damage to the driver’s side front headlight and along the driver’s side. The front grille should be missing the chrome Buick emblem.

SCHP is asking anyone with information on the identity of those responsible to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372) or in one of the following ways below:

Phone (*HP), Online: (crimestoppers.com), Mobile App: P3 Tips