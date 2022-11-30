AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — State and federal agencies are investigating after a day filled with false reports of active shooters at schools across central and south Georgia.

Here at home, Westside High School in Richmond County was evacuated after a threat was phoned to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Across the state, local news outlets report that threats were called into schools in Baldwin, Early, Wayne, Muscogee, Coffee, Ware, Camden, Glynn, Effingham and Chatham Counties. Schools within the city of Valdosta, Macon, Savannah, and Vidalia also received threats.

All the threats were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to use ‘every single resource available’ to track down those who committed the false calls.

Read my full statement on this morning's hoax calls regarding gunmen on school campuses: pic.twitter.com/V1aBiBAgRc — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the FBI classified the hoax calls as numerous ‘swatting’ incidents and is continuing an active investigation but has no information about any possible suspects at this time.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. FBI agents across Georgia are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide more details. However, it is important to note that law enforcement is going to use all available resources to investigate a school threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers a lot of money; not to mention ruin the future of those making the hoax threats as they’ll likely have a criminal record… We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.” Tony Thomas, FBI Atlanta Spokesperson

Counties across the state, including Burke and Columbia Counties here at home, increased police presence at schools during the school day as a precaution.