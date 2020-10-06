Scammers claiming to be Wu-Tang Clan, Roc Nation admit guilt in fraud scheme in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men accused of defrauding hotel chains while claiming to be associated with hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan have admitted guilt in the scheme.

28-year-old Aaron Barnes-Burpo of Crestview, Florida and 51-year-old Walker Washington are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft.

Both pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, followed by up to 5 years of supervised release.

“These men play-acted as bigshots so they could rip off hospitality providers for luxury treatment, but their scam fell apart thanks to an alert Augusta hotel clerk,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “It didn’t take Nick Cannon to figure out the defendants were lip-synching, and they’ll be disappointed to learn that their future accommodations in federal prison won’t be as swanky as those hotels.”

In court documents and testimony, Barnes-Burpo and Washington both admitted that they posed as being affiliated with the Roc Nation production company and the Wu-Tang Clan, and used fraudulent and stolen credit cards to rent luxury limousines and defraud hotels in cities including Augusta, Atlanta and Florence, Alabama.

The Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta became suspicious of the two and alerted authorities to the scam.

