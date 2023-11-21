COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Tuesday afternoon the state Attorney General and others announced new state grand jury indictments tied to multiple investigations into criminal activity at state prisons.

These investigations were focused on contraband cell phone use and corruption in the state prison system.

Officials said the new indictments and charges total 57 counts against nine defendants.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said, “Criminal activity should not continue behind bars, especially when it’s facilitated by a contraband cell phone or those who carry a badge.”

During a press conference, Wilson thanked all the agencies involved in the investigations and cited these cases as another example of cooperation among various agencies through the mechanism of the State Grand Jury.

According to the officials, the State Grand Jury developed an initiative to focus on the problems of corruption and criminal activity driven from within South Carolina prison walls.

These charges stemmed from three different investigations: ‘Clean Sweep’, ‘Block Party’, and ‘Gatekeeper’.

In the investigation known as “Clean Sweep,” the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments of four individuals in connection with an investigation into Lee Correctional Institution. These indictments involved allegations of sexual abuse of a minor victim, the production of child sexual abuse material, and public corruption.

According to the indictments, the State Grand Jury returned three indictments alleging the sexual abuse of a minor victim, corruption of public office, and the production of child sexual abuse material.

Officials said Jacob Nathaniel Lance, a Lee Correctional inmate, is alleged to have used a contraband cell phone from within the facility to perpetrate the abuse of a minor victim with his alleged co-conspirator, Abbygale El-Dier. Lance was served with the State’s notice of intent to seek a sentence of Life Without Parole as a result of this accusation.

The investigation also revealed the alleged corruption of a sworn correctional officer, Brittany Welch, who is alleged to have participated in the contraband conspiracy at Lee Correctional and enabled the access and availability of contraband to prison inmates officials said.

Officials said Brian Keely, a kitchen worker at Lee Correctional, is alleged to have participated in the illegal contraband trade and to be in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

In the investigation known as “Block Party,” two state Department of Corrections officers were indicted for offenses relating to illegal contraband in Broad River Correctional Institution. The Attorney General said this led to the seizure of over 600 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, and marijuana, tobacco, cell phones, and other electronics.

In the investigation known as “Gatekeeper,” which focused on McCormick Correctional Institution, three additional correctional officers were indicted for their alleged participation in the illegal contraband trade within the prison. Earlier this year, the indictment of five other SCDC employees or officers had previously been announced.

“People who wear badges and are sworn to uphold the law should be held to a higher standard,” state Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said. “We will absolutely not tolerate officers and employees bringing contraband into our prisons. They break the public trust and make our prisons less safe for the inmates, staff, and public.”

State officials said these cases are another example for why cell phone jamming should be allowed at state prisons. Currently, federal communications law prevents that from taking place.

State Grand Jury Chief Attorney Creighton Waters said, “I can’t imagine a situation that highlights more the need for the solutions that the Attorney General and Director Stirling talked about than the fact that we have a child victimized from within the prison. We tell people when we put these individuals in prison that we’re protecting society, we’re protecting you, and we didn’t because of the limitations that are put on us.”

Currently, with federal approval state prison officials have implemented technology that allows them to detect and identify illegal cell phones behind bars.

That unique information from each contraband cell phone can be shared phone carriers who can then shut these devices off within days. Director Stirling said since July they have been able to shut off nearly 800 contraband cell phones at one state prison.

Bond hearings for those charged in connection with these investigations were conducted Tuesday in Richland County.

The charges are listed below against the named individuals:

Clean Sweep:

Abbygale Alexandria El-Dier (Bond denied)

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, First Degree (5 Counts): 25 Years to Life Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree (10 Counts): 3 to 20 Years Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

Jacob Nathaniel Lance (Bond denied)

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, First Degree (5 Counts): 25 Years to Life Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree (10 Counts): 3 to 20 Years Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

Brittany Nicole Welch ($10,000 bond)

Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years Obstruction of Justice: 0 to 10 Years

Brian Darold Keely ($7500 bond)

Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years Furnish or Attempt to Furnish Contraband: 1 to 10 Years Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree (10 Counts): 0 to 10 Years

Block Party:

Alexis Tucker ($10,000 bond)

Trafficking Cocaine, 200-400 Grams: 25 Years Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 or More Grams: 25 Years Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0 to 5 Years Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 0 to 10 Years Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

Jorge Romero-Navarro ($10,000 bond)

Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years

Gatekeeper:

Whitney Thurmond ($10,000 bond)

Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

Dontai Parks ($7500 bond)

Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

Brandon Taylor (Hearing at a later date)

Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years

Previously Indicted in July 2023 in Gatekeeper were the following 18 counts against 5 defendants:

Brittany Marie Pixley

Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 0-10 years Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate: 0-10 years Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000 Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice value of financial transactions, whichever greater

Judy Willis Mather

Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000 Money Laundering, value greater than $100,000: 0-20 years and up to $250,000 or twice value of financial transactions, whichever greater

Shaquaila Ewnique Morgan

Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000 Criminal Conspiracy: Money Laundering:

Dion T. Gaines

Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000 Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice value of financial transactions, whichever greater Ethics Violation: 0-10 years and $10,000

George Stevenson Leverette