COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Tuesday afternoon the state Attorney General and others announced new state grand jury indictments tied to multiple investigations into criminal activity at state prisons.
These investigations were focused on contraband cell phone use and corruption in the state prison system.
Officials said the new indictments and charges total 57 counts against nine defendants.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said, “Criminal activity should not continue behind bars, especially when it’s facilitated by a contraband cell phone or those who carry a badge.”
During a press conference, Wilson thanked all the agencies involved in the investigations and cited these cases as another example of cooperation among various agencies through the mechanism of the State Grand Jury.
According to the officials, the State Grand Jury developed an initiative to focus on the problems of corruption and criminal activity driven from within South Carolina prison walls.
These charges stemmed from three different investigations: ‘Clean Sweep’, ‘Block Party’, and ‘Gatekeeper’.
In the investigation known as “Clean Sweep,” the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments of four individuals in connection with an investigation into Lee Correctional Institution. These indictments involved allegations of sexual abuse of a minor victim, the production of child sexual abuse material, and public corruption.
According to the indictments, the State Grand Jury returned three indictments alleging the sexual abuse of a minor victim, corruption of public office, and the production of child sexual abuse material.
Officials said Jacob Nathaniel Lance, a Lee Correctional inmate, is alleged to have used a contraband cell phone from within the facility to perpetrate the abuse of a minor victim with his alleged co-conspirator, Abbygale El-Dier. Lance was served with the State’s notice of intent to seek a sentence of Life Without Parole as a result of this accusation.
The investigation also revealed the alleged corruption of a sworn correctional officer, Brittany Welch, who is alleged to have participated in the contraband conspiracy at Lee Correctional and enabled the access and availability of contraband to prison inmates officials said.
Officials said Brian Keely, a kitchen worker at Lee Correctional, is alleged to have participated in the illegal contraband trade and to be in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
In the investigation known as “Block Party,” two state Department of Corrections officers were indicted for offenses relating to illegal contraband in Broad River Correctional Institution. The Attorney General said this led to the seizure of over 600 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, and marijuana, tobacco, cell phones, and other electronics.
In the investigation known as “Gatekeeper,” which focused on McCormick Correctional Institution, three additional correctional officers were indicted for their alleged participation in the illegal contraband trade within the prison. Earlier this year, the indictment of five other SCDC employees or officers had previously been announced.
“People who wear badges and are sworn to uphold the law should be held to a higher standard,” state Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said. “We will absolutely not tolerate officers and employees bringing contraband into our prisons. They break the public trust and make our prisons less safe for the inmates, staff, and public.”
State officials said these cases are another example for why cell phone jamming should be allowed at state prisons. Currently, federal communications law prevents that from taking place.
State Grand Jury Chief Attorney Creighton Waters said, “I can’t imagine a situation that highlights more the need for the solutions that the Attorney General and Director Stirling talked about than the fact that we have a child victimized from within the prison. We tell people when we put these individuals in prison that we’re protecting society, we’re protecting you, and we didn’t because of the limitations that are put on us.”
Currently, with federal approval state prison officials have implemented technology that allows them to detect and identify illegal cell phones behind bars.
That unique information from each contraband cell phone can be shared phone carriers who can then shut these devices off within days. Director Stirling said since July they have been able to shut off nearly 800 contraband cell phones at one state prison.
Bond hearings for those charged in connection with these investigations were conducted Tuesday in Richland County.
The charges are listed below against the named individuals:
Clean Sweep:
Abbygale Alexandria El-Dier (Bond denied)
- Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, First Degree (5 Counts): 25 Years to Life
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree (10 Counts): 3 to 20 Years
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years
Jacob Nathaniel Lance (Bond denied)
- Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, First Degree (5 Counts): 25 Years to Life
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree (10 Counts): 3 to 20 Years
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years
Brittany Nicole Welch ($10,000 bond)
- Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years
- Obstruction of Justice: 0 to 10 Years
Brian Darold Keely ($7500 bond)
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years
- Furnish or Attempt to Furnish Contraband: 1 to 10 Years
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree (10 Counts): 0 to 10 Years
Block Party:
Alexis Tucker ($10,000 bond)
- Trafficking Cocaine, 200-400 Grams: 25 Years
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 or More Grams: 25 Years
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0 to 5 Years
- Furnishing Contraband to a Prisoner: 0 to 10 Years
- Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years
Jorge Romero-Navarro ($10,000 bond)
- Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0 to 5 Years
Gatekeeper:
Whitney Thurmond ($10,000 bond)
- Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years
Dontai Parks ($7500 bond)
- Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years
Brandon Taylor (Hearing at a later date)
- Misconduct in Office: 0 to 10 Years
Previously Indicted in July 2023 in Gatekeeper were the following 18 counts against 5 defendants:
Brittany Marie Pixley
- Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 0-10 years
- Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate: 0-10 years
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000
- Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice value of financial transactions, whichever greater
Judy Willis Mather
- Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000
- Money Laundering, value greater than $100,000: 0-20 years and up to $250,000 or twice value of financial transactions, whichever greater
Shaquaila Ewnique Morgan
- Misconduct in Office (4 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Criminal Conspiracy:
- Money Laundering:
Dion T. Gaines
- Misconduct in Office: 0-10 years
- Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5 years or $5,000
- Money Laundering, value $300 to $20,000 (2 counts): 0-5 years and up to $250,000 or twice value of financial transactions, whichever greater
- Ethics Violation: 0-10 years and $10,000
George Stevenson Leverette
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Amphetamine): 0-6 months and $1,000
- Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medication (Sildenafil): 0-2 years and $500
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime: 5 years in addition to the punishment provided for the principal crime